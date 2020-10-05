Arsenal have decided to pay Thomas Partey’s release clause

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey all summer and it seems that they are now ready to complete a deal to sign him.

As per Antonio Ruiz from Cadena Cope, the Premier League side have now informed La Liga that they will pay the midfielder’s €50m release clause.





Última hora!!!! El @ArsenalOficial ha comunicado a la @LaLiga su intención de pagar la cláusula del jugador del @Atleti @Thomaspartey22 y en breve debería proceder al pago. @partidazocope @tjcope … — Antonio Ruiz (@RuizAntonito) October 5, 2020

It was the only way Atletico Madrid would have sold the player and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners can complete the formalities of the deal before the window closes.

The 27-year-old midfielder should prove to be a quality addition to Arteta’s midfield and if he can settle in quickly, he could transform the Arsenal side.

He will add power, presence and defensive cover to the Arsenal midfield.

Arsenal needed someone like Partey to dominate games better and he should be able to form a quality partnership with Ceballos and Xhaka.

He has already proven his quality in La Liga and the Champions League. He has the ability to be an instant hit in the Premier League as well. He certainly has the technical and physical attributes to succeed in English football.