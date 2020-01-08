Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Leeds United

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Leeds United after the win over them.
The Whites put on quite a show against the Gunners in the FA Cup this week.
Arsenal managed to win the game 1-0 but there is no doubt that Leeds United stole the show with their performance.
The Whites were aggressive throughout the game and they played with conviction and purpose.
On the other hand, Arsenal struggled to deal with their intensity.
Arteta compared the playing experience to that of visiting a dentist. He said that it was a nightmare for the Gunners.
He said: “To play against Leeds is like going to the dentist. They are a nightmare.”
Leeds fans will be delighted to hear these comments from the manager of a top Premier League club.
The performance against Arsenal showed that Leeds United are more than ready to step up to the Premier League next season.
It will be interesting to see if they can secure promotion this season. They are currently well placed to do so.
Marcelo Bielsa will be proud of his side despite the defeat and he will want them to concentrate on winning the Championship now.