Arkadiusz Milik has been offered to Tottenham

Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign the Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

The 26-year-old is expected to leave the Italian club this summer and he could prove to be a superb signing for Jose Mourinho.





Spurs need to bring in another reliable goalscorer and Milik would be ideal. He managed to score 14 goals for Napoli last season despite not being a regular starter for them.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Milik’s expected move to Roma has collapsed and he has been offered to the London club in the last hours.

More about #THFC.

Arkadiusz Milik has been offered on last hours as new striker after deal collapsed with AS Roma – Spurs will decide soon [Belotti *out* of the list].

Talks on with Inter to sign Skriniar but Spurs will not bid for €60m. Rubén Dias [Benfica] is another option ⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Sky Sports Journalist Angelo Mangiante has claimed that an offer is expected from Tottenham for the 26-year-old striker but that maybe dependant on Dele Alli’s exit.

The Spurs midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at the club and he has been linked with the likes of PSG recently.

It will be interesting to see if Alli moves on this summer. Spurs have Lo Celso starting ahead of the England international right now.

It remains to be seen whether the midfielder can earn Mourinho’s trust and establish himself as a key starter once again.