Andy Carroll unlikely to start for Newcastle before Christmas

Andy Carroll might not be able to start for Newcastle until after Christmas.
According to The Telegraph, the striker is still recovering from his ankle injury and the fans will have to be patient with him.
Carroll suffered a career-threatening ankle injury in the past and he hasn’t fully recovered yet.
It will be interesting to see how he recovers over the next few months.
The 30-year-old came on as a substitute last weekend and the reception from the fans showed how highly regarded he is, at the club.
A fully fit Andy Carroll could make a big difference to Newcastle’s attack. The report from Telegraph claims that Steve Bruce is a huge admirer of the former West Ham ace and he would like to make Carroll the focal point of his attack.
Joelinton has done well so far but Carroll is much more suited to Bruce’s style of play and he knows the league well.
The former England international won’t need time to adapt to his surroundings. He should be able to make an immediate impact for the Magpies.
Carroll is a boyhood Newcastle fan as well and that will only drive him to do well at the club. He returned to the club on a free transfer this summer.