Andrea Radrizzani responds to a Leeds United fan mocking Manchester United

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has responded to a fan of the club mocking Manchester United on Twitter.

A Leeds fan on Twitter has posted a message mocking United, and Radrizzani has responded it, as shown below.





Intense Rivalry

United are Premier League giants, while Leeds have not featured in the top flight of English football since 2004.

However, there is a huge rivalry between the Red Devils and the West Yorkshire club.

With Leeds aiming to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season, that rivalry could resume next season.

Promotion chase

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 75 points from 40 matches.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and six points clear of third-placed Brentford.

With just six more rounds of matches left in the league this season, Leeds will be confident and optimistic of getting the job done.

Top-four race

Meanwhile, United are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

The Red Devils are fifth in the league table at the moment with 52 points from 32 matches, just two points behind Chelsea, who are currently fourth in the table and occupy the final Champions League spot.