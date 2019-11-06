Andre Onana would be a good signing for Tottenham

Tottenham have been linked with the Ajax keeper Andre Onana in the recent weeks.
The Londoners could use another keeper and it will be interesting to see if they make their move for Onana in January.
Lloris is currently out injured and Gazzaniga needs some competition.
Pochettino needs to add depth to his goalkeeping department. However, a keeper of Onana’s quality will not want to be a backup.
His signing would mean that the impressive Gazzaniga will have to play the backup role once again.
The 23 year old Ajax ace is good enough to start for Spurs and he could be the long term replacement for Lloris.
If he is available for a reasonable price, Spurs should do everything to sign him.
He will add more confidence, quality and depth to the side. Also, he is very good with his distribution and that is one area Spurs could improve in.
Spurs have the resources to pull this off and they should be able to convince him to join them as well.
Onana will be able to play at a higher level at Spurs and he will earn more money as well. That should be enough to tempt the highly talented shot-stopper.