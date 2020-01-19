Ancelotti wants to bring Allan to Everton

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to improve his midfield options.
According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the Italian held talks with the Everton chiefs this week regarding transfers.
Apparently, the Toffees are planning a major rebuild in the summer. Napoli midfielder Allan is thought to be Ancelotti’s ‘dream’ target.
It will be interesting to see if Everton manage to land their key targets at the end of this season.
Allan is a key player for the Serie A giants and they will be reluctant to sell him. Furthermore, the player is playing regular European football with Napoli right now and Everton won’t be able to offer him that platform.
If the 29-year-old moves, he will be looking for a step up from Napoli.
In theory, it would be a sensational signing for Everton but it seems highly unlikely.
The Brazilian is excellent at controlling the tempo of the game and breaking up the play. He will improve Everton defensively as well as in attack.
His presence will allow the creative players to play with more freedom and he will provide a shield for the back four as well.
The report adds that Everton are aware that it would be difficult to sign the midfielder and they are looking at other midfielders with a similar skillset.