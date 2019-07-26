Allan Saint-Maximin informs teammates he is keen on Newcastle move

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin this summer.
According to Daily Star, the player is now expected to join the Magpies. Apparently, he has already informed his teammates that he is keen on moving to Tyneside.
The report adds that Newcastle are confident of sealing the transfer soon.
Newcastle needed some pace and flair on the flanks and Saint-Maximin should prove to be a good signing.
If he can work on his decision making, he could develop into a star for them.
Steve Bruce could be the man to unlock his potential. The winger is still only 22 and he is likely to get better with experience.
Saint-Maximin is a very good dribbler and he will add unpredictability to the Newcastle attack.
It will be interesting to see how he adapts to the English league once the move goes through.
The Magpies will have high hopes from him and the player will look to make an immediate impact as well.
Newcastle have lost Perez and Rondon from their attack and they need to bring in quality alternatives who are ready to influence the game right away.
Bruce is doing bits
— James Mason (@NUFCjames616) July 26, 2019
— ConnorPurvis🖤⚪️ (@ConnorPurvisx) July 26, 2019
we’re gonna win the league!
— cumiasin (@ich_sann) July 26, 2019
Still better than our current winger
— Ginkoh_NUFC (@Ginkohro) July 26, 2019
Relief #nufc pic.twitter.com/pjmyCBCdRE
— Will (@Will88825760) July 26, 2019