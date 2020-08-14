Allan intends to snub Atletico Madrid to join Everton

Everton remain in talks to sign the Napoli midfielder Allan.

According to Il Mattino (h/t sportwitness), the Toffees have submitted an offer of around €38m for the player and their offer is €2m short of Napoli’s valuation.





However, the problems is that Everton’s offer is packed with add ons and Napoli are not satisfied. They are hoping that Ancelotti can convince the Premier League side to raise the offer in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign the player as well. But Allan has already agreed terms with Everton and he intends to snub the Spanish side and join the Merseyside outfit.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can come to some sort of compromise now. By the look of things, it seems that a transfer could be close.

Everton’s current offer is not too far away from the player’s valuation and a reasonable increase could persuade the Italians to accept the bid. With the player keen on moving to Goodison Park, the deal could be done swiftly.

Allan would add quality and depth to Ancelotti’s midfield next season. He has worked with the Italian before and he will be hoping that the Everton manager can bring out the best in him once again.