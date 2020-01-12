Alan Shearer sends message to Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero after he sets new Premier League hat-trick record

Manchester City handed Aston Villa a 6-1 hammering at Villa Park today, with Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus getting the job done for the visitors.
The Algerian grabbed a brace while his Argentinian teammate scored three goals to set two Premier League records.
Aguero is now the most prolific foreign goalscorer in the top-flight after hitting his 177th goal, and he is also the player with the most hat-tricks (12).
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry previously held the record for most goals from a player born outside England with 175 goals, while Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has 11 hat-tricks.
Aguero surpassed both records, further cementing his status as a Premier League legend, and Shearer has sent this message to the Man. City star on Twitter after the feat:
Congrats @aguerosergiokun A special day for a special player 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/5lyZcK9AJg
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 12, 2020
Shearer’s record of most Premier League goals (260) is still very much safe though, and Aguero has the likes of Wayne Rooney (208) and Andy Cole (187) ahead of him in the all-time goalscoring charts.
🔥🔥🔥 @aguerosergiokun is the top scoring non-Englishman in @premierleague history, and only @WayneRooney has scored more PL goals for a single club pic.twitter.com/5s0KwxKw0v
— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 12, 2020