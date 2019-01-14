Alan Shearer says Manchester United’s back four could prevent them from finishing in top four

Manchester United made it six wins in a row under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Sunday.
A Marcus Rashford strike in the first-half was enough for the visitors, and David DeGea was in excellent form at the other end, thwarting the hosts’ efforts and making 11 saves.
The result saw the Red Devils move within six points of the top four spots after going level on points (41) with Arsenal, but former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer still doubts their chances of clinching a Champions League spot at the end of the season.
“Although they are now just six points off the top four, I do still have doubts over United closing that gap,” the EPL leading goalscorer of all time wrote in his The Sun column.
“They kept a clean sheet but I have reservations about their back four, who were again indebted to keeper David de Gea.”
United have an easy run of games now, with Brighton, Burnley, Leicester City and Fulham their next league games before hosting Liverpool.
A top-four finish is very much within reach for the Old Trafford side, but Solskjaer’s men must improve at the back in order to keep that hope alive, and it will be exciting to see how they do the seemingly impossible in the next 16 games.