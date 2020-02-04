Alan Shearer says Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is his Player of the Season

Liverpool made it 24 Premier League victories out of 25 games with an emphatic 4-0 win against Southampton on Saturday.
The Reds scored all four goals in the second-half, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah getting on the score sheet.
The Liverpool skipper put in a man of the match performance, and did more than just scoring a goal and assisting another.
Henderson dictated play, controlled the tempo and pace of the game as he put in an impressive shift in the middle of the park.
The 29-year-old has now scored three goals and assisted four goals in 24 league games this term, and he has been widely tipped to emerge as the PFA Player of the Year.
Premier League legend Alan Shearer has already crowned Henderson as his own personal player of the season following his performance against Southampton.
“He delivered another inspirational captain’s performance with his goal and assist,” Shearer said after including the Liverpool star in his Team of the Week.
“He is my Player of the Season as it stands.”
The win saw Liverpool extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League to 22 points over second-placed Manchester City, and Henderson now appears destined to be the skipper who finally lifts the Premier League trophy for the Reds.
With just 13 games remaining, the Anfield outfit are only six wins away from being crowned champions, and the England international midfielder has played a huge role in what has been a brilliant campaign thus far.