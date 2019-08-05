Alan Shearer says Liverpool could regret not buying players after Manchester City further strengthened their squad

Manchester City kicked off 2019-20 with a bang, securing the F.A Community Shield at the expense of Liverpool.
Only a point separated both sides at the end of the Premier League campaign last term, and they are also favourites to challenge for the title this season.
City and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw before the Etihad Stadium outfit pipped them to the Community Shield on penalties on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola has added two players to his squad this summer – left-back Angelino and defensive midfielder Rodri – and the Spaniard played a huge role in the win over the Reds.
Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp also brought in two players – Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott – but both youngsters aren’t expected to play starring roles for Liverpool this term.
Premier League legend Alan Shearer reckons the transfer activities made by both sides could make all the difference in the title race this season.
While the former Newcastle United striker reckons ‘Liverpool might just pip Man. City to the league, provided they are more organised in defence than they looked at times on Sunday’, he also believes the Reds might be repeating the mistake Blackburn Rovers made after winning the league title in 1995.
“My main concern for Liverpool is that City won the title and strengthened even further,” Shearer told The Sun.
“That was our big mistake at Blackburn when we won the league, we didn’t go out and buy. I hope Liverpool don’t live to regret it.”
City broke the bank, spending £63 million to make Rodri their new record signing, and that superior depth quality could see them beat Liverpool to the title once again.
The summer transfer window shuts on Thursday, and it remains to be seen if the Champions League winners will be making any major additions.