Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle’s win over Sheffield United

Newcastle United picked up a 3-0 win over Sheffield United at home today.

Goals from Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton secured a vital win for Steve Bruce’s side. Newcastle have now managed to complete a league double over the Blades this season.





The win leaves Newcastle 12th in the table, 11 points clear of the drop zone. It is safe to assume that the Magpies will stay in the Premier League next season.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United will be bitterly disappointed with their performance. They were excellent before the lockdown but their form has dipped since the resumption. They were held to a draw against Villa in their opening game post-lockdown and now a defeat leaves them seventh in the table.

Former Newcastle star Alan Shearer has now reacted to the 3-0 win on Twitter. His tweet read:

Newcastle are in the middle of a takeover and if they can finish this season strongly, it could give the potential new owners immense confidence while they prepare for the next year.

Also, it could give Steve Bruce a chance to hold on to his job. The Magpies have been linked with the likes of Pochettino and Benitez recently.