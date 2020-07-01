Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle win, hails Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle picked up an impressive 4-1 win over Bournemouth today.

Goals from Dwight Gayle, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and Valentino Lazaro ensured a morale-boosting away win for Steve Bruce’s side.





The home side struggled to deal with Newcastle’s precision and intensity throughout the game and the visitors put on a complete performance.

Bournemouth scored deep into injury time but Dan Gosling’s goal was nothing more than a consolation.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has now shared his reaction to the performance. He also hailed Allan Saint-Maximin’s display against the Cherries.

The 23-year-old Newcastle winger ran the opposition ragged today and he created three goals for his side.

Saint-Maximin seemed unstoppable throughout the game and Shearer has now picked the Frenchman has his man of the match.

His tweet read:

Newcastle have an outside chance of making it to the Europa League next season but they will need to finish the season really strongly and hope that some of the other results go their way.

They are just four points off 7th place in the table right now.

It will be interesting to see if they can maintain this momentum and end the season on a high now.