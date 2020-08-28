Adrian Bevington raves about West Ham United’s Grady Diangana

Adrian Bevington has raved about West Ham United winger and reported West Bromwich Albion target Grady Diangana on Twitter.

Bevington, a former Club England Managing Director at the Football Association, has been impressed with Diangana, who spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at West Bromwich Albion from West Ham.





The 22-year-old made 23 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Championship for Slaven Bilic’s side, scoring six goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

According to The Daily Mail, West Brom want to secure the services of the youngster on a permanent contract in the summer transfer window.

Southampton and Fulham are also interested in the 22-year-old, who is valued at £15 million by West Ham, according to the report.

A real talent. Skilful, excellent close control and balance. Looking forward to seeing a lot more of Grady Diangana. @WestHam @WBA https://t.co/xzIZ32ePt7 — Adrian Bevington (@ABevington11) August 28, 2020

Staying at West Ham United?

Diangana did well for West Brom last season and played an important role in Slaven Bilic’s side winning promotion to the Premier League.

West Ham have not really given a chance in the first team, and perhaps manager David Moyes should at least give him chances in the next few weeks before making a decision on his future.

The Hammers could do with a talented and promising young player such as Diangana in their squad.