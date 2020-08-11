Wolves and Leicester keen on Burnley’s Dwight McNeil

Wolves and Leicester City are keen on signing the Burnley winger Dwight McNeil this summer.

As per Sky Sports, the 20-year-old is a man in demand and the likes of Juventus and AC Milan have joined the race for his signature as well.





Wolves are keen on adding more depth to their attack and they have identified the Burnley winger as the ideal option. Meanwhile, Leicester are keen on adding a left-footed attacker to their side with most of their wide players right-footed.

It will be interesting to see if either of the two Premier League clubs submit an offer for McNeil in the coming days. The 20-year-old is highly rated by Burnley and they will look to demand a premium for his services.

Despite being only 20, McNeil started every Premier League game for Sean Dyche’s side last season and he is clearly a very important member of their team. He picked up 2 goals and 6 assists in the league.

McNeil would add pace and flair to Wolves/Leicester’s attack and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

The Italian clubs could be attractive options for the player as well and Wolves/Leicester should look to make their move quickly in order to fend off the competition.