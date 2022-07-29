Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Friday 29th July 2022

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

English football is back this weekend, and to kick the season off Yorkshire take on Lancashire as Huddersfield Town host Burnley this evening. We’re using the first football league game of the season to find our bet of the day.

Bet of the Day: Huddersfield Town vs Burnley – Scott Twine to score first @ 6/1 with bet365

Recently relegated Burnley start their fight for an immediate return to the Premier League against the team that surprised many spectators last season when they finished 3rd in the Championship.

It’s been a year of change for Burnley. Long term manager Sean Dyche left last season, and ex-Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany has taken over at Turf Moor.

The first target for Kompany is starting off with a win against a strong Huddersfield Town team who lost just ten games last season, which was only beaten by Bournemouth who lost eight.

One new signing has caught the eyes of many. Scott Twine joined from MK Dons this summer after impressing throughout last season’s League One campaign. The 23-year-old racked up 20 goals and 13 assists in 44 League One games last season – which resulted in the Englishman been signed by Burnley for around £3million.

He’ll be one to watch throughout this season, and we’re backing the attacking midfielder to score first and get his Burnley career off to a flyer.

