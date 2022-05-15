Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We are taking a look ahead to Sunday’s footballing action by selecting three fixtures perfect for both teams to score accumulators. Our picks combine to make a total odds of roughly 4/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 4/1, a £50 stake using bet365’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £280!

How to Claim the bet365 Free Bet?

£50 worth of free bets can be yours within a matter of clicks by following our step-by-step guide below.

Click here to sign up to bet365. Place a bet of £10 or greater at odds of 1/5 or higher. You’ll then receive £50 in free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already a signed up to bet365? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

BTTS Tips for Sunday

We are kicking off our selections with Tottenham against Burnley, which presents a fixture with huge implications at either end of the table.

Tottenham claimed a monumental victory against bitter rivals Arsenal to move within a point of the Gunners, who currently occupy the final Champions League spot. Their domineering 3-0 win will give them a huge boost going into the final fixtures, and will be hoping their north London neighbours slip up to allow for a clear path to European football.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ opponents this weekend Burnley will also see this as a must-win game given their vicinity to the drop zone. While it is looking increasingly likely that Leeds will be the final team to be relegated, the Clarets are not out of the woods yet. They sit level on points with the Whites but with a game in hand.

While Burnley will know that any kind of result here is crucial to their bid for survival, Tottenham will be rocking after their huge derby win and we’re expecting them to cruise to victory in their next two games.

Our second selection involves another relegation threatened side, with Everton welcoming Brentford to Goodison Park.

The Toffees have turned their fortunes around after it seemed like they were destined for the drop. They have lost just once in their last five games, including crucial wins over Leicester and Chelsea which moves them two points clear of 18th place with a game in hand.

Brentford are next up for Frank Lampard’s men, and while they present a tricky opponent, Everton will feel this a winnable game in their quest for survival given their recent form.

These sides have met twice already this season, with Brentford claiming a narrow 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture before Everton cruised to a 4-1 victory in the fourth round of the FA Cup in February.

We are expecting a competitive match up between two teams in relatively good form as of late, an we’re tipping both to get on the scoresheet.

AC Milan vs Atalanta: BTTS – YES @ 4/7 on bet365

We conclude Sunday’s selection with a trip to Italy, where league leaders AC Milan welcome Atalanta in the penultimate round of the Serie A season.

Milan have looked an incredibly hard team to beat this season, and are unbeaten in 14 league fixtures. They recently leapfrogged their rivals Inter and haven’t looked back since, winning their last four in a row.

Atalanta have a less than favourable season having cemented their place as a Champions League capable side in recent seasons, but there is still a possibility to sneak into the Europa Conference and Europa League spots should their final two games prove fruitful.

They face a tall order if they are to topple an AC Milan side seemingly on their way to a first Scudetto since 2011, but we’re predicting both teams to get on the scoresheet given their respective attacking prowess.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 4/1 on bet365