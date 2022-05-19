Aston Villa vs Burnley Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 19/4 Premier League Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Burnley travel down to the midlands to face Aston Villa in another crucial fixture in their bid for Premier League survival. Looking ahead to the game, we have put together a bet builder with a total odds of 19/4 on 888Sport.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Bet Builder Free Bet

You can claim a £30 free bet to use on Thursday evening’s fixture with 888Sport.

Once you have staked an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve registered, you will be credited with your £30 in free bets once the qualifying bet has settled.

Additionally, you will have the opportunity to try your hand at some virtual casino with an extra £10 Casino bonus on 888Sport.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Already a signed up to 888Sport? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Bet Builder Tips

Both Teams to Score

Kicking off our selections, we have chosen both teams to score for this one.

Burnley simply have to go for the win – they currently find themselves in the relegation zone and a point behind Leeds, albeit with a game in hand over the Whites. A victory would lift them out of the drop zone and two above safety.

However, Villa will have ambitions of their own, namely a top half finish and three points here would move them within touching distance of achieving that feat.

These sides met just under a fortnight ago, with Steven Gerrard’s men claiming a 3-1 victory, and we’re predicting both to get on the scoresheet again.

Ollie Watkins to Score

Next up, we have Aston Villa’s danger man Ollie Watkins to register another goal.

The 26-year-old has been firing on all cylinders in recent weeks, netting three goals in four games taking his season tally up to 11.

This includes a goal in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor a few weeks ago, and we’re tipping him to inflict further damage to Burnley here.

Aston Villa to Win

While the implications of this game are huge for Burnley, we are expecting the home side to claim another victory over the Clarets here.

Steven Gerrard’s side easily dispatched of their opponents recently cruising to a 3-1 victory, bring a a three game Burnley winning streak to an end in the process.

Villa will be eager to push for a top half finish if they can, and we’re expecting them to move closer to that goal with a win here.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Bet Builder – 19/4@ 888Sport

More Football Bet Builder Betting Sites