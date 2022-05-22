Burnley vs Newcastle United Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 45/1 Premier League Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Burnley welcome Newcastle United to Turf Moor on the final day of the Premier League season, with the Clarets sitting just outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Burnley vs Newcastle United Bet Builder Tips

Bruno Guimaraes to Score Anytime @ 13/2 on bet365

Guimaraes joined the Magpies from Lyon just before the January transfer window deadline and it has turned out to be one of the best business decisions they could’ve made under new ownership from Saudi Arabia.

The 24-year-old has five goals in ten Premier League starts this season, including a dagger against Arsenal on Monday night and a 95th minute winner against Leicester last month.

We’re tipping the Brazilian to add to his impressive goal tally and put Burnley’s relegation bid under serious pressure whilst other candidate Leeds United travel to Brentford.

Under 2.5 Goals for Both Teams Combined @ 10/11 on bet365

We’re anticipating a slow, tight-knit game to begin with that could take a while for both teams to settle in and start playing their own brands of football.

Burnley will be hesitant to take any unnecessary risks with so much on the line, and Newcastle are simply playing to determine which mid-table spot they’ll land in to finish the season.

At Turf Moor, Burnley average 0.94 goals scored per game compared to 1.28 goals conceded per game. On the other hand, Newcastle average almost two goals conceded per game away from home whilst scoring 0.89 goals per game.

In the last meeting between the pair, Callum Wilson’s first-half strike proved to be the difference as Eddie Howe’s side took all three points in a 1-0 win at St. James’ Park.

Over 10 Corners @ 5/6 on bet365

Newcastle average 9.2 corners a game whilst Burnley average almost 12, so we’re tipping there to be over ten corner kicks during Sunday’s encounter.

Burnley average 11.78 corners per game at home this season whilst Newcastle average 9.5 corners per game away from home. Michael Jackson’s side have had over 10.5 corners in 56% of the Premier League games at Turf Moor during the campaign.

Depending on how both sides tactically approach the game, this could easily go either way but we expect Burnley especially to try and mark their stamp on the game in the second half after settling in and trying to seal a massive victory for the club.

Burnley vs Newcastle United Bet Builder – 45/1 @ bet365

