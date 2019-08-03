Willems reveals that Georginio Wijnaldum convinced him to join Newcastle United

Newcastle United have snapped up Eintracht Frankfurt defender Jetro Williems on a season-long loan, and manager Steve Bruce will hope the Dutch international hits the ground running at the Saint James’ Park.
The Magpies can exercise an option to make his move permanent at the end of the campaign, and they have two of their former players to thank for sealing the move.
According to The Sun, Willems revealed that his close friends – Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum and Leeds United’s Vurnon Anita convinced him to make the move.
The 25-year-old featured in 23 Bundesliga games last term, and his ability to also play as a defensive midfielder will help boost Bruce’s options.
With 22 caps to his name for the Netherlands, Williems brings experience to the table and will be looking to impress in order to earn a permanent move and also stake a claim in the national team’s starting XI at Euros 2020.
Newcastle have added three new senior players to the squad this summer and will be looking to sign more before the window shuts on Thursday.
All eyes will be on Bruce and the Magpies this season, with many tipping them for relegation following the departure of Rafa Benitez, and it will be interesting to see if players like Williems can help keep them up.