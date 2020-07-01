West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble comments on Pablo Fornals’ miss against Tottenham, congratulates Liverpool

West Ham United haven’t scored a goal since the Premier League campaign restarted and have registered just four shots on target across the games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Hammers host Chelsea tonight and will look to get a result to keep their survival chances alive.





They will need to convert their chances if they are to secure even a point against the Blues, and with French striker Sebastian Haller likely not to be risked for the clash, the onus is on other attackers to get the much-needed goals.

Pablo Fornals hasn’t been clinical since action resumed, missing chances against Wolves and Spurs, and West Ham skipper Mark Noble is hoping that changes.

“What has been confirmed in the two games we’ve played so far without fans is that, if a chance comes your way, you have to take it,” the Hammers midfielder told Standard Sports.

“We had a big chance against Wolves with Pablo Fornals and a couple more against Spurs, especially from Pablo again.”

West Ham might have picked up some points had the Spaniard been more clinical, and it will be interesting to see how he fares tonight.

Noble has also sent a message to Premier League champions-elect Liverpool, praising their recruitment strategy that has turned their recent signings into superstars.

“I would like to congratulate Liverpool for winning the Premier League — with seven games still left!,” he continued.

“It is an incredible achievement to win it so comfortably and a real testament to their recruitment policy.

“Their players are superstars now, but not when they joined the club. It is Liverpool’s recruitment strategy, more than anything else, that has helped them enjoy the success they have achieved.”

West Ham finished the 2015-16 campaign in seventh place above Liverpool by two points, but are now struggling to hold on to their top-flight status four seasons later.

The main difference has been the recruitment strategy of both teams, and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers will get things right going forward.