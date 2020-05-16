Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere calls out The Sun newspaper after claiming he is worth £18 million

16 May, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, West Ham
Jack Wilshere

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has called out The Sun newspaper following their claim that he is worth £18 million.

The former Arsenal star made Sunday Times Young Sport Rich List alongside former teammate and Watford striker Danny Welbeck, with both tied in 15th on the list of sports stars aged 30 or under.

The Sun dubbed the West Ham man and Welbeck “crocks of gold as it seems they have simply got money for nothing” due to their injury records, claiming “at least the pair will be able to afford the medical bills”, and Wilshere was having none of it, going on Twitter to call out the journalist that wrote the article.

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli was robbed at his home by knife-wielding thugs last week, and they made away with jewelry and watches.

Jan Vertonghen’s family was also robbed two months ago when the Spurs defender was away on Champions League duty with the squad that travelled to Germany for the last-16 second-leg against RB Leipzig, and it has come as no surprise that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has since spent £15,000 on a guard dog to protect him and his family.

Understandably, Wilshere is angry with The Sun for targeting him in their article and has rightly called them out as he fears being targeted by robbers.

