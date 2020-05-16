West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere calls out The Sun newspaper after claiming he is worth £18 million

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has called out The Sun newspaper following their claim that he is worth £18 million.
The former Arsenal star made Sunday Times Young Sport Rich List alongside former teammate and Watford striker Danny Welbeck, with both tied in 15th on the list of sports stars aged 30 or under.
The Sun dubbed the West Ham man and Welbeck “crocks of gold as it seems they have simply got money for nothing” due to their injury records, claiming “at least the pair will be able to afford the medical bills”, and Wilshere was having none of it, going on Twitter to call out the journalist that wrote the article.
Now i have seen some bad journalism in my time, and rude. But what @GraddersOnline put in the Sun this week is not only both of them, but with what happened with Dele, it's actually putting my family in danger. @TheSun have basically given burglars a shopping list.
— Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) May 16, 2020
Not sure whether @GraddersOnline is jealous or has nothing better to do than write ridiculous articles that are irrelevant and potentially harmful to my family. Please think before you do such things in the future!
— Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) May 16, 2020
Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli was robbed at his home by knife-wielding thugs last week, and they made away with jewelry and watches.
Jan Vertonghen’s family was also robbed two months ago when the Spurs defender was away on Champions League duty with the squad that travelled to Germany for the last-16 second-leg against RB Leipzig, and it has come as no surprise that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has since spent £15,000 on a guard dog to protect him and his family.
Understandably, Wilshere is angry with The Sun for targeting him in their article and has rightly called them out as he fears being targeted by robbers.