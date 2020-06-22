West Ham United manager David Moyes doesn’t rule out relegation battle going down to the wire

West Ham United returned to Premier League action with a 2-0 loss at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, and the defeat dealt a blow on their survival chances.

The Hammers are currently a spot above the relegation zone due to a superior goal difference than Bournemouth, and they can’t afford to lose tomorrow’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.





They face Chelsea afterwards and will travel to Manchester United for the penultimate game of the Premier League.

Nevertheless, West Ham have a realistic chance of surviving relegation as they have crucial six-pointers against Norwich City, Watford and Aston Villa on the last day of the campaign, and manager David Moyes doesn’t rule out the battle going down to the wire.

“I’ve always felt it was going to be tight, I always thought it might possibly go to the last game,” Moyes told Sky Sports News ahead of tomorrow’s derby.

“But we’ve been here before, many of us have done it before. We’ve got meaningful games coming up and I’ve got a lot of belief that we’ll be fine but we’ve got to show that.

“We are going to need to be aggressive in every game now because they are all vitally important matches for us.”

Villa are currently 19th in the table – just a point behind West Ham – and a win on matchday 38 could decide who remains in the top-flight between them.

Hammers fans will wish it doesn’t come to that, though, and a lot of them are fuming after Moyes refused to rule it out.

Here is how some of them reacted to his comments on Twitter:

West Ham play Newcastle United and Burnley following their clash with Chelsea, and they need to pick up crucial points in those games to boost their survival chances.

They could get relegated prior to matchday 38 if they fail to, and it will be interesting to see how they navigate the murky waters of relegation in the coming weeks.