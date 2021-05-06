West Ham United are best placed to sign Andrea Belotti

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

According to Torinogranata, the Londoners are the club most likely to sign the Italian striker this summer.





The Hammers need to sign a quality goal scorer and Belotti could prove to be a decent addition.

The 27-year-old striker has 12 goals and 7 assists to his name this season and he could be the ideal alternative to Michail Antonio next season.

The Hammers have been overly reliant on Antonio for goals but the 30 year old is not a natural centre forward and someone like Belotti would be a better option to lead the line for David Moyes’ side.

The striker has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2022 and Torino could be forced to cash in on him this summer if he refuses to sign a contract extension with them.

His contract situation means that West Ham will be able to snap him up for a reasonable price.

The Londoners sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax during the January transfer window and they are yet to spend that money.

West Ham have had an impressive season so far and they have a great chance of securing European football for the next season.

There is no reason why they cannot afford the player or convince Bellotti to join them in the coming months.

Belotti has nothing left to prove in Serie A and the move to the Premier League would be the ideal challenge for him at this stage of his career. A move to West Ham would allow him to test himself at a higher level.

