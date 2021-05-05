Aston Villa, West Ham and Leeds United chasing Emiliano Buendia

Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia has been in exceptional form in the Championship this season and he has been linked with a move to several Premier League clubs.

According to Footmercato, the 24-year-old Argentine playmaker is thought to be a target for Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Leeds United.





Villa have been overly reliant on Jack Grealish for creativity this season and signing someone like Buendia would add more depth and quality to Dean Smith’s attack.

As far as West Ham are concerned, David Moyes would need to bring in a quality attacking midfielder if Manuel Lanzini leaves the club this summer. The 28-year-old West Ham midfielder has been linked with an exit in recent months.

Meanwhile, Leeds will have to bring in a couple of quality reinforcements in the attack if they want to qualify for European football next season.

Signing a quality striker to replace Patrick Bamford and a quality playmaker should be a top priority for Marcelo Bielsa.

Buendia will add goals and creativity to the Leeds midfield. He has chipped in with 14 goals and 17 assists in the Championship so far this season.

The Argentine is yet to reach his peak and he will only get better with coaching and came time.

It will be interesting to see if his suitors can agree on a fee with Norwich this summer. The Canaries have secured promotion back to the Premier League and they might not be under pressure to sell their key players this summer.

