West Ham United fans react to links with Portugal youth international centre-back Goncalo Cardoso

West Ham United are set to announce the signing of Portugal youth international centre-back Goncalo Cardoso any moment from now after he had his medicals yesterday.
The 18-year-old played 15 games for Portuguese top-flight side Boavista last season having made his debut in October, and did catch the eyes of the likes of Benfica.
Cardoso is set to become the Hammers’ fifth summer signing, and he did impress during the Euro under-19 Championships where he emerged as runner-up in the voting for player of the tournament.
The teenager will immediately link up with West Ham’s senior side as opposed to joining the under-23s.
West Ham conceded 12 goals in six pre-season games, keeping just one clean sheet and Pellegrini will be concerned about his defence heading into weekend’s clash against Manchester City.
With the transfer window closing on Thursday, it doesn’t seem the Hammers will be bringing in another defender apart from Cardoso, and it will be interesting to see what the youngster can bring to the table as far as strengthening their backline goes.