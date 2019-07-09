Blog Teams West Ham West Ham United fans react to claims club have been offered chance to sign Mario Balotelli

9 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham
Mario Balotelli

According to The Telegraph, West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign free agent Mario Balotelli after his contract with Marseille expired, but manager Manuel Pellegrini has yet to show any interest.

The Hammers have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez, with the Uruguayan now edging closer to sealing a move to Valencia instead.

Marco Arnautovic has left for China, and West Ham really need to land a quality striker to lead the line with a month left in the summer transfer window.

Balotelli brings a lot of quality to the table, but he is trouble, and Pellegrini could decide against moving for him after getting relieved that one troublemaker just left.

West Ham fans will definitely be divided in their opinions on having the Italy international move to the London Stadium, and here is how some of them reacted to the reports on Twitter:

With 146 career goals to his name representing the likes of Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool and Nice, there is no denying that the 28-year-old can help fire the Hammers to Europe.

But will the board and manager be willing to take the huge risk that comes with having Balotelli in a team?

