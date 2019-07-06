West Ham United co-owner David Gold reacts to Grady Diangana’s training clip

West Ham United players are being put through the paces at the club’s training facilities as pre-season preparations get underway.
The club’s official Twitter handle has been sharing short clips of some of the best videos from the training ground, and co-owner David Gold has reacted to one in which Grady Diangana nutmegged his opponent before scoring a beautiful goal.
Grady is growing in confidence. dg https://t.co/s0WlBlUmp1
— David Gold (@davidgold) July 6, 2019
The youngster broke into manager Manuel Pellegrini’s team last season, featuring in 17 league games, and he will be hoping to do more next term.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has fierce competition to beat for playing minutes in the new campaign, and should he continue to grow in confidence, he definitely can establish himself as a West Ham regular as he has the talents and potential to.
Diangana has been with the Hammers since 2010, putting pen to paper for a first professional deal in 2016.
The Congolese-born English youth international proved himself on several occasions last term despite only registering one assist, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in the West Ham shirt going forward.