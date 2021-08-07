West Ham submit offer for Duje Caleta-Car

West Ham United are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements before the transfer window closes and they are being linked with a move for the Marseille centre back Duje Caleta-Car.

According to L’Equipe, the Premier League side have now submitted an offer for the Croatian defender.

The bid is thought to be in the region of €17 million including bonuses but the French outfit are holding out for a fee of around €20 million for Caleta-Car.

The 24-year-old was close to joining Liverpool in January but the move collapsed at the last minute. A move to West Ham could be ideal for the player this summer.

The Croatian has already proven his quality in the French league and he could be excited to try on a new challenge now.

The Hammers will be able to offer him European football as well.

Caleta-Car has the potential to develop into an excellent defender and he could form a long term partnership with Issa Diop at the heart of West Ham’s defence for years to come.

The 24-year-old is excellent on the ball and he could act as a playmaker from the deep for David Moyes’s side. Furthermore, the Croatian is impressive in the air and he could be useful during set-pieces at both ends of the pitch.

The defender is yet to reach his peak and he could improve further with experience and coaching.

The reported €20 million asking price could look like a bargain if the player manages to adapt to the Premier League.

