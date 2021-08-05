West Ham keen on Brazilian midfielder Igor Gomes

West Ham United are interested in signing the Brazilian wonderkid Igor Gomes.

According to reports via the Sun, the 22-year-old playmaker is on the London club’s radar as an alternative to Jesse Lingard.

The Manchester United player was on loan at West Ham this past year and he was highly impressive for David Moyes’ side.

The Hammers are thought to be keen on signing him permanently but the player wants to secure a place in the Manchester United line-up next season.

The Premier League side now view Gomes as the ideal alternative and the Brazilian playmaker could cost around £13 million this summer.

The midfielder has been likened to the former Brazilian international Kaka because of his playing style.

The central attacking midfielder can slot into the wide roles as well and his versatility could be a bonus for Moyes and the London side.

The Sao Paulo ace is rated quite highly in South America and the reported £13 million asking price seems like a bargain in today’s market.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers are willing to follow up on their interest with a concrete bid for the Brazil under 23 international.

That said, the signing could be a bit of a gamble and Gomes might need some time to adapt to English football. His compatriot Felipe Anderson struggled to adapt to the Premier League before he was sold to Lazio earlier.

Gomes’ talent is beyond doubt but his adaptability remains a concern.

