West Ham linked with a move for Lukasz Skorupski

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

According to Tutto Bologna Web, the likes of Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on the Serie A goalkeeper.





The Hammers need to start planning for life without Lukasz Fabianski, and his compatriot could prove to be a quality long-term addition.

The West Ham goalkeeper is currently 35 and will be past his peak soon.

The Bologna keeper has done well in Italian football, and the 29-year-old has the quality to succeed in the Premier League.

Skorupski has a contract with Bologna until the summer of 2023, and he is unlikely to come cheap this summer. However, the Hammers will hope to convince the Italian club to part with their first-choice shot-stopper for a reasonable fee.

The Polish goalkeeper has excellent reflexes and is very agile. He may need to improve on his physicality to cope with the rigours of English football.

Wolves and Villa have Rui Patricio and Emiliano Martinez at their disposal, and a move by them for Skorupski would be surprising. He is unlikely to want to join a club where he won’t be a regular starter.

A move to West Ham makes more sense, with Palace and Brighton not as ambitious as the Hammers.

