West Ham keeping tabs on Tammy Abraham, Eddie Nketiah and Ivan Toney

West Ham United have prepared a three-man shortlist to improve their attacking options at the end of this season.

According to Daily Star, the Hammers are keeping tabs on Tammy Abraham, Eddie Nketiah and Ivan Toney.





Abraham has been in and out of the Chelsea squad this season and needs to join a club to play regular first-team football.

The 23-year-old has 12 goals to his name this season and could decide to leave Stamford Bridge to secure more game time.

Eddie Nketiah is in a similar situation, with the Arsenal striker needing to play more regularly to continue his development.

The youngster is highly talented and showed his quality during a previous loan spell with Leeds United. The 21-year-old has started just three Premier League games for the Gunners this season.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been in red hot form for the Championship side this season, and it is not surprising that the Premier League club are interested in signing him.

The Bees replaced Ollie Watkins by signing Toney at the start of the season and the 24-year-old has scored 25 goals in 32 Championship appearances this term.

The Hammers could certainly use a clinical presence like him up front.

The London side sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January and they are yet to bring in a suitable replacement.

David Moyes must look to sign a quality number nine at the end of this season, and all three players would be superb long-term investments for them.

