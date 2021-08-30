West Ham hopeful of striking deal for Jesse Lingard

West Ham United are still hopeful of striking a deal for Jesse Lingard before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, according to the Daily Mail.

The report claims that the Hammers are pressing ahead with a £25 million deal for CSKA Moscow’s Nikola Vlasic.

The London outfit also added Kurt Zouma from Chelsea for £30m, which would be their transfer budget spent.

However, they are now exploring whether a move for Lingard can be revived.

Sky Sports revealed earlier today that Lingard remains part of United’s plans for the moment, and the Red Devils are not looking to sell him this summer.

However, if a concrete offer comes in, it will be discussed with the player and a collective decision will be made.

United initially valued Lingard, who is on £75k-per-week wages at Old Trafford, at around £25m.

West Ham will probably be looking for another loan, but the 28-year-old has one year left on his contract.

The Red Devils would need to extend his contract before agreeing to another temporary move.

West Ham manager David Moyes has made it clear that he wants the England international to return.

Lingard joined West Ham on loan in the second half of last season and made a huge impact, scoring nine Premier League goals.

According to reports the Sunday Mirror (29/08, p74), Everton have also joined the race, and the Toffees are now ready to move for the England international.

