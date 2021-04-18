West Ham fans react to Craig Dawson display against Newcastle

West Ham United were beaten 3-2 by Newcastle United in the Premier League yesterday and the Hammers will be disappointed with the way they lost the game.

Unnecessary defensive errors cost the Hammers vital three points yesterday and the defeat could be damaging to their top-four aspirations.

West Ham were down to ten men after just 36 minutes following a couple of mistimed challenges from Craig Dawson. The experienced centre back was sent off and the Hammers struggled to contain the Magpies after that.

Dawson has been in very poor form over the last five matches and he has scored two own goals in that period as well.

Yesterday’s sending off seems to have infuriated the Hammers fans and it will be interesting to see if David Moyes keeps him in the starting line-up once his suspension is over.

Angelo Ogbonna has returned from injury and the Hammers can afford to drop Dawson to the bench for the remaining matches.

The 30-year-old has a reputation of being error-prone from his time at Watford but he managed to put in several assured displays at the back for the Hammers since joining them on loan.

Dawson’s form has dipped over the past few weeks and it will be interesting to see if he can recover from the slump.

Some of the West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 30-year-old centre back’s display yesterday and here is what they had to say.

I fear we’ve found Craig Dawson’s limitations….that is shocking West Ham — WHUFC_⚒️_Football_Sloth (@WhufcSloth) April 17, 2021

I can’t even talk about Craig Dawson anymore he was terrible today😭 — Sofian ™ 🇵🇰 (@TheFornalsWay) April 17, 2021

That 2nd half performance was great btw

Craig Dawson cost us today. Thread bare squad and still competing. Gave away 2 goals. — chico ⚒ Jacko (Craig Jackman) (@75_chicoIron) April 17, 2021

CB 100% needed in the summer. Diop too mistake prone and now we’re beginning to see the real Craig Dawson. — West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) April 17, 2021