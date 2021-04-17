Premier League 2020/21 Week 32: EPL Results & Table

The 32nd round of fixtures in the Premier League features some intriguing matches at both ends of the EPL table.
We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the weekend.
The action got underway on Friday evening, with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur fighting out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Goodison Park.
Gylfi Sigurdsson scored twice for the home side, while Harry Kane weighed in with a brace for Spurs.
The lunchtime kick-off on Saturday is at St James’ Park as Newcastle United go head-to-head with West Ham United.
Allan Saint-Maximin starts for the Magpies, while West Ham have made a couple of changes to their starting XI.
Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Sheffield United completes the Saturday line-up.
There are four more games over the following three days, with Monday’s clash between Leeds United and Liverpool the pick of the bunch.
The Reds desperately need a victory to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.
Week 32 EPL Results
Friday, April 16
Everton 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday, April 17
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United
Sunday, April 18
Arsenal vs Fulham
Manchester United vs Burnley
Monday, April 19
Leeds United vs Liverpool
Tuesday, April 20
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League Highlights
What a finish! Sigurdsson haunts for former club for the second time as Everton take the lead to pile the pressure on Spurs.
Premier League Table
