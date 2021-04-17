Premier League 2020/21 Week 32: EPL Results & Table

The 32nd round of fixtures in the Premier League features some intriguing matches at both ends of the EPL table.

We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the weekend.

The action got underway on Friday evening, with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur fighting out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Goodison Park.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored twice for the home side, while Harry Kane weighed in with a brace for Spurs.

The lunchtime kick-off on Saturday is at St James’ Park as Newcastle United go head-to-head with West Ham United.

Allan Saint-Maximin starts for the Magpies, while West Ham have made a couple of changes to their starting XI.

Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Sheffield United completes the Saturday line-up.

There are four more games over the following three days, with Monday’s clash between Leeds United and Liverpool the pick of the bunch.

The Reds desperately need a victory to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

Week 32 EPL Results

Friday, April 16

Everton 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday, April 17

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

Sunday, April 18

Arsenal vs Fulham

Manchester United vs Burnley

Monday, April 19

Leeds United vs Liverpool

Tuesday, April 20

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League Highlights

What a finish! Sigurdsson haunts for former club for the second time as Everton take the lead to pile the pressure on Spurs. 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #EVETOT here: https://t.co/FQdGSxvW22

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/URZYQ3537Y — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 16, 2021

Premier League Table

Click here for the full Premier League table and recent form guide.