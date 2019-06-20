Blog Teams West Ham West Ham fans react as club tell both Manchester City and Manchester United that Declan Rice is not for sale

West Ham fans react as club tell both Manchester City and Manchester United that Declan Rice is not for sale

20 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester City, Manchester United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

According to Sky Sports News, West Ham United have told both Manchester United and Manchester City that midfielder Declan Rice isn’t for sale this summer.

The 20-year-old had a breakthrough campaign last season, catching the eyes of Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and City manager Pep Guardiola in the process.

United recently contacted West Ham over the availability of Rice, while the back-to-back Premier League champions are lining him up as plan B should a move for Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Rodri fall through.

The England international has five years left on the new contract he signed in December, with the option of a further year, and given his importance to manager Manuel Pellegrini’s plans, cashing in on him isn’t the Hammers’ plans this summer.

The London Stadium outfit are looking to challenge for top-seven next term and can’t afford to lose a quality member of the squad like Rice.

The ex-Chelsea schoolboy made 38 appearances for West Ham last term, earning himself a place in manager Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the UEFA Nations Cup, and it has come as no surprise that United and City are both monitoring him.

The Irons are trying to prove that they are no longer a selling club, though, and here is how some of their fans reacted to their transfer stance on Rice on Twitter:

Manchester United fans react to club's links with David Brooks

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye