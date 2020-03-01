Twitter reacts: Marcelo Bielsa suggests Kalvin Phillips played through pain vs Hull City

Leeds United secured their fourth win in a row after beating Hull City 4-0 in the Championship on Saturday at the KCOM Stadium.
With West Bromwich Albion suffering a 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic, the gap at the top has been reduced to just one point.
Luke Ayling gave Leeds an early lead and set the tone for the game. Pablo Hernandez scored after the break, and two goals from Tyler Roberts, who replaced Patrick Bamford from the bench, sealed all three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
Kalvin Phillips, who missed the last match against Middlesbrough, started the game against Hull City, and looked ordinary. He was not at his best but played the entire 90 minutes.
After the match, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed (relayed by Phil Hay of the Athletic on Twitter) that the 24-year-old was still in pain, but the midfielder didn’t let that affect his performance.
Many Leeds fans have responded to the tweet sharing their reaction. Some feel that Bielsa loves to protect his players, while others feel that it is unfair to expect Phillips to be on top of his game every single time.
I did. Thought he was pretty average and a lot of the play passed him by. Not a bad performance but he was definitely off it.
He wasn’t 100% but still such an important cog. Others stepped up and allowed him to take a backseat today.
I don't think he was bad. I don't want to notice Kalvin. If i do it means we aren't in control of the game imo. His job is thankless and crucial just like Klich. It goes unnoticed. I want to notice Harrison, Costa, Pablo etc and tbh today i thought them 3 were brilliant at times
He is very loyal to the players, got to give the man credit for that, KP Wasn’t quite at his best today
This man is god. The backing he gives his players 👏🏻👏🏻 – 100% every time.
I’m no pundit but I personally thought Phillips was off his normal level of performance.
Bossed midfield, sign of a great player when he can do that while still feeling a bit of pain. Selfless and an inspiration to the fans and our players.
Phillips not very good today but he can’t be good all the time
He got a nasty knock last weekend so he was never going to be as good as usual today but glad he got through the game without aggravating the injury further.
Looked like he was struggling towards the end. Slightly limping at the finish. Clearly not 100%. But, invaluable
KP definitely had a grimace on his face but it was a comfortable afternoon so no problems. 10 to go #alaw
Lets hope he's not aggravated the injury and he'll be ok for next Saturday
Phillips is a key player for Leeds and it is important that he stays fit for the rest of the season. Leeds still maintain a five-point lead over third-placed Fulham.