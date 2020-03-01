Blog Competitions English Championship Twitter reacts: Marcelo Bielsa suggests Kalvin Phillips played through pain vs Hull City

1 March, 2020 English Championship, Hull City, Leeds United

Leeds United secured their fourth win in a row after beating Hull City 4-0 in the Championship on Saturday at the KCOM Stadium.

With West Bromwich Albion suffering a 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic, the gap at the top has been reduced to just one point.

Luke Ayling gave Leeds an early lead and set the tone for the game. Pablo Hernandez scored after the break, and two goals from Tyler Roberts, who replaced Patrick Bamford from the bench, sealed all three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Kalvin Phillips, who missed the last match against Middlesbrough, started the game against Hull City, and looked ordinary. He was not at his best but played the entire 90 minutes.

After the match, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed (relayed by Phil Hay of the Athletic on Twitter) that the 24-year-old was still in pain, but the midfielder didn’t let that affect his performance.

Many Leeds fans have responded to the tweet sharing their reaction. Some feel that Bielsa loves to protect his players, while others feel that it is unfair to expect Phillips to be on top of his game every single time.

Phillips is a key player for Leeds and it is important that he stays fit for the rest of the season. Leeds still maintain a five-point lead over third-placed Fulham.

