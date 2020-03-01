Leeds United fans react to Mateusz Klich vs Hull City

Leeds United secured their fourth win on the trot after beating Hull City 4-0 at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.
Luke Ayling gave Leeds an early lead and set the tone for the game. Pablo Hernandez scored after the break, and two goals from Tyler Roberts, who replaced Patrick Bamford from the bench, sealed all three points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
Although it was a solid collective performance from the team, two players stood out over the rest: Jack Harrison and Mateusz Klich. Stuart Dallas was equally brilliant as well.
Klich has been simply phenomenal this season for the Whites. Bielsa has waxed lyrical about the 29-year-old’s contribution to the side time and again, and once again he produced a top-class performance.
The Polish midfielder registered two assists during the game, and many Leeds fans feel that he is in the form of his life. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Mateusz Klich vs. Hull City:
78% pass accuracy
64 touches
40/51 successful passes
12 final third passes
3 chances created
3 ball recoveries
2 shots
2 crosses
2 tackles won
2 times fouled
2 assists 🎯🎯
1 shot on-target
Just the two assists today. Form of his life. 👊 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/qdY9RL39vT
— LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) February 29, 2020
I remember a time, this season in fact, when people used to question Mateusz Klich. And I always used to back him. In your face. He's an absolute gem, a baller, a grafter, and a top shithouser. What a guy. #LUFC
— The Chris Knowles (@TheChrisKnowles) February 29, 2020
70 percent of the earth is covered by water.
The rest by Mateusz Klich.#LUFC pic.twitter.com/eqCVLa0DWW
— William Hill (@WilliamHill) February 26, 2020
#lufc Klich 82 Championship starts in a row…. that is incredible
— Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) February 29, 2020
As much as Klich is getting all the plaudits at the moment ( right so )
I still think people undervalue how important he is to the team. #lufc
— jordan kennedy (@jkflair11) March 1, 2020
Genuinely think I love Mateusz Klich more than Leeds United itself 😍 that Klich and Roberts understanding and link up 🔥🔥#lufc
— Oscar (@OscarMarrio) February 29, 2020
Game without a history. Hull are as weak as their Twitter account. Nice to see Tyler is back and fit. Few ridiculous balls from Klich. #lufc
— Krzysztof Wrzal (@KrzysztofWrzal) February 29, 2020
Klich is absolutely class. Love him #LUFC
— AL (@al_fandango) February 29, 2020
With West Bromwich Albion suffering a shock 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic, Leeds have now closed the gap at the top to just one point.
The Whites are still ahead of third-placed Fulham, who won 2-0 against Preston, by five points.