Tony Cascarino slams Rafa Benitez for moving to China after leaving Newcastle United

Erstwhile Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has been announced as the manager of Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang two days after his departure from the Saint James’ Park outfit.
The Spaniard and the Magpies’ board couldn’t agree terms of a new deal after almost two years of contract renewal talks, and both parted ways at the end of a three-year association.
Benitez and Newcastle owner Mike Ashley endured a frosty working relationship, and it was best for both parties to go their different ways.
Ashley hardly supported the former Liverpool boss in the transfer market, and he wasn’t ready to meet his demands.
While Benitez claimed his vision and that of those in charge of Newcastle were different, former Chelsea forward turned pundit Tony Cascarino believes the Spaniard left SJP for money.
Yifang have handed him a £12 million-per-year deal – double what Newcastle were offering, and the talkSPORT pundit has slammed him for leaving Europe for the riches of the Far East.
“I don’t believe #NUFC’s offer to Rafa wasn’t anything short of decent.”
“To say they haven’t got the same vision and go to China waters down his argument.” 🇨🇳
“I can’t think of any reason to go to China other than money” 💰
Tony Cascarino slams Benitez for moving to China 😡 pic.twitter.com/3YIVAcIv6g
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 3, 2019