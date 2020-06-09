Sky Sports’ Pete Graves still firmly believes Newcastle United takeover will happen and it won’t be much longer

Newcastle United fans are really starting to get exhausted as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s £300 million takeover saga drags on into the third month.

The Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test is taking longer than expected, with Saudi’s alleged piracy of sporting events via satellite station beoutQ further complicating things.





PCP Capital Partners’ Amanda Staveley – currently fronting the bid – is now occupied with a £1.6 billion legal battle with Barclays, and while that isn’t expected to have any effect on the takeover, it isn’t ideal given that the court case will take a lot of her time.

Magpies fans want to know if the takeover is still on the cards, and the reply of Sky Sports’ Pete Graves when one asked him about it on Twitter should excite them:

Equally exhausted bud. The wait's been mad tough on all #nufc fans & also on the club employees who've no idea what their future looks like, in these already tough times! I still firmly believe it'll happen and also that it won't be much longer. X https://t.co/pMWV4sDSrF — Pete Graves (@PeteGravesTV) June 8, 2020

Without a doubt, the departure of Toons owner Mike Ashley from St. James’ Park is imminent, with American businessman Henry Mauriss readying a back-up takeover move worth £350 million should the Saudis’ bid fall through.

From the look of things, no takeover will happen before the league resumes action on June 17, and it can’t be guaranteed that it would have taken place before the remaining nine fixtures are completed.