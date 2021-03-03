Sebastien Haller reflects on his time at West Ham and comments on Declan Rice

Former West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller has opened up on his time at the London club.

The Frenchman signed for Ajax earlier this year after failing to establish himself as a key player for the Hammers.





He scored just 14 goals for the Premier League club in 54 games after joining for a fee of around £45 million from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019.

Reflecting on his time in the Premier League, Haller claims that it wasn’t the best moment of his career and things were quite difficult for him at West Ham.

He also revealed his frustrations after failing to score regularly for the London club.

Haller not only struggled to thrive in West Ham’s tactical system, but he also failed to form a partnership with the other attackers at the club.

Haller said to talkSPORT: “Maybe I wasn’t in the best moment of my career. Maybe things were quite difficult for me and maybe the set-up was not perfect and it was not the right time.

“I never blame one thing, it’s just the situation that you need to understand and see.

“It was really frustrating to see those games coming and getting no goals. I also had the feeling that I couldn’t really find the perfect place on the pitch or anticipate what my partner will do.”

Haller also shared his thoughts on Declan Rice. The Ajax star revealed that the 22-year-old is a technically strong midfielder who has everything to develop into a world-class player in future.

Rice has already established himself as the best player at the London club and West Ham are keen to hold on to him beyond this season. The midfielder has already been linked with top Premier League clubs in recent months.

“He has everything,” Haller added. “He’s still really young. He’s a good captain, and he’s technically good and strong.

“I can easily say that during my one-and-a-half years he was the top two most important players in the team, because he recovered a lot of balls and was really important for the team.

“The only thing I can wish him is to be a world-class player because he has the potential.”

