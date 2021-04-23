Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Bin Salman linked with financing £4billion Super League plot

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and chairman of the Public Investment Fund Mohammed Bin Salman has been linked with financing the £4billion Super League plot.

According to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung (SDZ), clubs involved in the attempted breakaway Super League had been told the £4billion plot did not really come from the New York bank JP Morgan.

The Telegraph claims a lot of prominent figures in the broadcasting world and within European football have raised suspicions of recent that the money trail leads back to Saudi Arabia.

However, the 12 clubs have denied the claims, insisting the US bank was solely financing the deal.

SDZ claimed Manchester City, owned by the UAE-based Abu Dhabi United group, got cold feet due to the source of the financing for the Super League, insisting the Premier League leaders may have been put off about the Saudis funding the ESL because they do not want to be associated with them in any form.

The Saudis attempted to buy Newcastle United last year, with PCP Capital Partners’ Amanda Staveley leading the talks and fronting the deal.

Bin Salman was involved in the £300 million takeover attempts at Newcastle, and he reportedly urged the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene in his Kingdom’s plans to buy the St. James’ Park outfit after it was blocked by the Premier League.

Magpies owner Mike Ashley wants to sell the club to the PIF-backed consortium and is hoping that a deal can be revived as he wants out.

The businessman is waiting for an arbitration hearing against the Premier League in hopes to have the takeover approved, but the Premier League appears confident of winning the case.

