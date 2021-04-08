Richard Keys reacts as Newcastle United fans bid to buy part of club

Newcastle United fans have launched a bid to own part of the club via a supporters’ group if owner Mike Ashley successfully sells up.

The businessman wants to relinquish control of the St. James’ Park outfit, but a £300 million bid from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund fell through last year.

PIF, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben Brothers remain keen on buying Newcastle even if they get relegated at the end of the campaign.

Magpies fans want to have a say in major decisions made by the club going forward, and the 14,000-member Newcastle United Supporters Trust is asking them to contribute what they can to The 1892 Pledge.

Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand told Newcastle fans last month to ’round their money up and take over the club’ following constant criticisms of Ashley and head coach Steve Bruce.

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys, who has also been critical of Newcastle fans, has reacted to NUST’s latest initiative on Twitter.

I wish everybody well. I think this is what @rioferdy5 suggested recently? And me some time ago? https://t.co/NoxCmft0gm — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) April 8, 2021

It will be interesting to see whether Newcastle fans can achieve their aim, and NUST has said that if it fails to buy a stake in the club, all of the money raised will be donated to charities based in the north east of England.

Former Newcastle star Warren Barton has been appointed as one of four ‘guardians’ of the fund, and fans are definitely going to pull out all the stops in their attempt to land a stake in the club.

Fans-owned football clubs exist in the English lower leagues, while the likes of Swansea City have supporters as part of their minority owners.

Former Roma co-owner and chairman James Pallotta has been recently linked with an interest in buying Newcastle, and fans are desperate for a new owner to be in charge next season.

