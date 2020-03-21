Report: West Ham United’s chief executive Karren Brady expressed a note of caution on the realities of finishing the season during Thursday’s meeting between Premier League clubs

English Premier League clubs had a meeting on Thursday to discuss the way forward after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the 2019-20 campaign.
They all agreed that matches should continue to be on hold until April 30 and that the campaign must be completed.
A representative from each of the 20 English top-flight clubs joined the conference call, and while they all agreed that the season shouldn’t be declared null and void, West Ham United’s chief executive Karren Brady offered an alternative opinion.
According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Hammers chief expressed a note of caution on the realities of finishing the season, given the scale of the crisis is still very much unknown.
Should action not resume until July or later, the prospect of completing the remaining fixtures and starting the 2020-21 season in a suitable manner would come into doubt, according to Ornstein.
Brady already came in for criticisms after claiming that the only fair and reasonable thing to do is to declare the whole season null and void if the league cannot be finished, and she clearly wants the Premier League to be realistic when dealing with the uncertainties that could arise going forward.
Nevertheless, the West Ham woman hopes the campaign will be completed, and has claimed that the league is doing everything it can to ensure that happens.