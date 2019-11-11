Report: West Ham United working behind the scenes to sign a new goalkeeper & a holding midfielder in January

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, West Ham United are working behind the scenes to sign a new goalkeeper and a holding midfielder when the transfer window opens in window.
The Hammers brought in Roberto Jimenez on a free transfer from La Liga side Malaga to replace Adrian as their back-up goalie during the summer, but the 33-year-old – who director of football Mario Husillos described as a fantastic goalkeeper – has failed to impress.
West Ham haven’t won a Premier League game since Lukasz Fabianski got injured against Bournemouth, losing four games and drawing one.
Apart from committing laughable errors against Newcastle United and Burnley, Roberto has shipped 17 goals in eight appearances across all competitions so far, and a number of the first-team players have reportedly lost confidence in his ability.
Husillos is said to have drawn up a shortlist of players who may be equipped to replace Declan Rice should he leave the club, and having played every minute of the Premier League campaign thus far, manager Manuel Pellegrini will definitely love to have another quality midfielder to provide the England international with cover and competition.
With the 32-year-old Mark Noble beginning to age and Carlos Sánchez failing to impress, the holding midfield department is one in need of further strengthening, and how they fare in the market in January will definitely have a huge say on their campaign.