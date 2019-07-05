Report: West Ham United want Torino striker Andrea Belotti to replace Marko Arnautovic

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolò Schira, West Ham United have identified Torino striker Andrea Belotti as their replacement for Marko Arnautovic.
#WestHam wants Andrea #Belotti to replace Marko #Arnautovic (sold to #ShanghaiShenhua for € 25M plus € 5M bonus): #Hammers is ready to offer € 40M to #Torino and a contract until 2024 (by €3,5M a year) for the striker, but #Cairo wouldn't want to sell him. #transfers #WHUFC
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 5, 2019
The Austrian is edging closer to sealing a move to Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua, and the Hammers want the Italy international to lead their attacking line upon his departure.
West Ham are ready to pay Torino £36 million for the services of Belotti, and will offer the striker £3.1 million per year, but it remains to be seen if the Serie A outfit are open to letting him go.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini wants to challenge for the top seven next season, and the Italian hitman, who has scored 79 league goals in 201 games, can be the man to fire his side to Europe.
The Hammers were keen on the 25-year-old in January, and could now return with a strong bid to land their man this summer.
Belotti caught the eyes of European giants in the 2016-17 season when he scored 26 goals in 35 league games for Torino, and the likes of AC Milan, Chelsea, Arsenal and AS Monaco were all keen to snap him up.
However, Cairo refused to sell him for less than £90 million, and his stocks have since nosedived, no thanks to two minor knee injuries in 2017-18 that contributed to his dip in form.
Nevertheless, he managed a decent return last term, netting 17 times in 39 appearances, and he definitely can help West Ham reach the next level next season if he can be snapped up.