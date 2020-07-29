Report: West Ham United want Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny and QPR’s Ryan Manning

According to The Telegraph, West Ham United manager David Moyes wants to bring Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny to the London Stadium this summer.

The Hammers have Ryan Fredericks and Ben Johnson as their options in the position, but are looking for another quality addition and Moyes is looking to reunite with the Toffees academy graduate.





He knows Kenny well from his days at Goodison Park when the 23-year-old was still a youth team player, and he has been impressed with his performances with Schalke 04.

The Everton full-back spent the season on loan at the Bundesliga side, scoring twice and assisting thrice in 31 league games, but it remains to be seen if he is in manager Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for next term.

The Hammers are also looking to strengthen at left-back and Moyes wants Queens Park Rangers man Ryan Manning.

The 24-year-old featured in 44 games across all competitions for the Championship side, scoring five goals and assisting seven others, and he could prove to be an upgrade on West Ham duo Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku.

Landing Kenny and Manning will help improve West Ham’s attack next term and going forward given the duo’s quality in the final third, and it will be interesting to see if Moyes can get his hands on his men.