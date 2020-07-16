Report: West Ham United reignite interest in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

According to Football Insider, West Ham United want to sign a striker this summer and will look to bring Rangers star Alfredo Morelos to the London Stadium.

The Colombian is wanted by a couple of clubs in the Premier League and Europe after scoring 26 goals across all competitions for Steven Gerrard’s side in 2019-20.





The Hammers are edging closer to securing their top-flight status and manager David Moyes wants to strengthen his attack going forward.

Rangers could be open to the idea of cashing in on Morelos after the coronavirus pandemic hit their finances, but his £20 million evaluation has now dropped to £12 million due to the pandemic.

The 24-year-old bagged 12 league goals in 26 appearances for the Light Blues this term, with 14 others coming in the Europa League qualifying round and group stages.

Morelos has the potential to become one of the best strikers in Europe going forward, and he shouldn’t have a problem hitting the ground running in the English top-flight.

West Ham striker Sebastien Haller hasn’t particularly impressed since his arrival last summer, and while Michail Antonio has been in electrifying form as a makeshift hitman since the campaign restarted, age is clearly not on his side.

Morelos has scored 77 goals in 137 games since arriving at Rangers and could be a perfect option to take the Hammers to the next level.